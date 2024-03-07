Connect with us

Miyetti Allah leader sues FG over detention
Published

5 hours ago

on

Detained leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has filed a motion before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking his unconditional release from the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Mohammed Sheriff, Counsel to Bodejo, had informed the court that the motion was filed to enforce his fundamental right after several efforts were made to release him pending his arraignment.

He told the court that despite court orders, the defendant (Bodejo) has spent 43 days in detention without any charge filed against him in any court of competent jurisdiction.

While reacting to the development, counsel for the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Y. A. Imana, told the court that the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, had yet to send Bodejo’s file to the ministry due to some problems.

According to her, after three letters to the NIA, the complexity of their investigation has made it difficult to send the duplicate copies to enable them to proceed with the prosecution.

Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following the unveiling of a vigilante group by the Fulani socio-cultural organization.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, fixed March 13 for the hearing of Badejo’s motion.

