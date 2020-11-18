Kunle Idowu-

A 39-year-old Musiliu Owolabi yesterday, was sentenced to death by an Abeokuta High Court for murder.

Owolabi is to die by hanging for murdering his lover Afusat Idowu.

Owolabi who is an auto mobile mechanic was convicted on a one-count charge of murder.

Delivering her judgment, the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu convicted Owolabi holding that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts that Owolabi was guilty of the offence charged.

Dipeolu said that the offence committed contravened the provisions of section 319 of the Criminal Code, laws of Ogun 2006.

She held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore, sentenced Owolabi to death by hanging

Earlier, the state prosecuting counsel, Mr James Mafe Director legal Drafting, Planning Research and Statistics, said the convict committed the offence on Feb.1, 2018 at Camp area in Abeokuta

Mafe said the convict took Afusat his lover to an hotel for pleasure after a while she complained of stomach ache and later started foaming from her mouth

“The convict took her to his vehicle, on his way he noticed she was dead, which he secretly too the deceased to an uncompleted building, dug a shallow grave and buried her without disclosing to anybody.

“The convict was arrested when the younger brother of the deceased went to police station to complain that his sister who told him she was going for a naming ceremony at Bode Olude area never returned.

“Upon police investigation, with the help of tracking the deceased phone it was discovered that the convict was the last person that spoke with the deceased.

“On his arrest he made a confessional statement to the police and took them where he buried his lover”, he said.