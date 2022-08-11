Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party has responded to the advice of Bola Tinubu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, about driving issue based campaign, noting that he supports the idea.

Recall that Tinubu had through his campaign organization asked Obi to call his supporters to order, advising his supporters to base their electioneering on issues that would advance the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria.

But the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, who spoke through his media adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said the statement by APC advising candidates to “desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates,” exactly mirrored what he had propagated over the years.

According to him, if supporters of the candidates were mindful of this, some articles published in some newspapers against Obi would not have been published, including those with offensive titles.

On the alleged fake letter from the President of Ghana and the alleged request of 50 Billion Naira monthly payment, Obienyem said that while Obi was not bothered about their authenticity, it was wickedness to link them to his supporters, insisting that any publication from Obi’s group was always properly signed and the place it was coming from very clearly spelt out.

Obienyem also described as the height of mischief, the attempt to link his campaign to IPOB.

“We know that things are not well in Nigeria. We know of the agitations in different parts of the country, our principal has always said what he would do with such organizations to stop their agitation and bring then back to Nigeria as one happy family.

“Rather than others to say what they will do, they are creating more problems by trying vainly and wickedly to link their follow contestants to some of those organisations,” the statement said.

Obienyem expressed happiness that Nigerians knew the truth and that such gimmicks used to deceive them in the past would no longer work.

He said that right from the period Obi was governor, he was not known for attacking people or building lies against others, adding that Obi’s disposition was contrary to those of some of his opponents, whom, he said, actually originated most of the fake news, published them under false names and turned round to ascribe them to Obi or his supporters.