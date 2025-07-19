Connect with us

Lecturer’s demise in company of female student disturbing – Kogi varsity
The Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, has stated that it is still investigating the circumstances that resulted in the death of a lecturer in the Department of Social Science Education of the institution, Mr Olabode Ibikunle.

Ibikunle allegedly gave up the ghost last Thursday while in company of one Miss Glory Ojochegbe of the same department.

The management, has since dismissed the rumour making the round about his death linking it with one Miss Bello Lubabat, urging people to wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigation by the appropriate authorities and avoid jumping into unverified conclusion.

The Registrar of the school, Yahaya Alilu, in a statement on Friday, urged the media and the public to refrain from speculation to avoid jumping into false conclusion.

The statement noted that , “Prince Abubakar Audu, University, Ayingba expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate passing of Mr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle, a lecturer in the Department of Social Science Education.

“His sudden demise in company of Miss Glory Ojochegbe Samuel (24GE2034) of the same department is a tragic and disturbing occurrence that understandably generated public concern and interest.

“The university wishes to state that the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle is currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.

“We therefore kindly urge the public and the media to refrain from speculations or drawing premature conclusions until the facts are fully established.

“We are also aware of some unverified reports linking the names of other students including Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat of the Department of Educational Administration and planning, to the incident.

“The university firmly dissociates Miss Bello and other students from the matter and cautions against the spread of unfounded information that may harm the reputation of innocent persons.

“Prince Abubakar Audu University remains committed to upholding the value of truth, fairness and justice , and we respectfully appeal for restraint and responsible reportage as investigation continues.”

