Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate; Mr. Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the APC, are billed to speak at the 2022 edition of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) private sector economic forum ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to a statement issued by the chamber, the forum is scheduled to hold on three separate dates at the Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

LCCI said the forum would provide a first-hand opportunity for presidential candidates of the three leading political parties to speak to the organized private sector on their economic blueprint for Nigeria.

Atiku,, former vice-president of Nigeria, is expected to speak on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9.30 am; Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor, is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 9.30 am while Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, would speak on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 9.30 am.

As part of its public policy advocacy, the chamber said it will continue to explore ways of creating a conducive business environment in Nigeria through positive engagement with governments at all levels.

“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has over the years offered a platform where governorship and presidential candidates from major political parties in Nigeria present their plans for private sector development in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

“The LCCI has hosted this series of forum successfully over the last four political transitions (16 years) in the country.

“While the LCCI is non-partisan, private sector operators are however interested in the economic agenda of the candidates and their plans to make a better Nigeria in the next dispensation.”

LCCI said the event would be streamed on social media platforms and would also provide an opportunity for participants to ask questions from the presidential candidates on their manifesto.