World leaders leaders have made the first in a series of pledges to accelerate progress to end malaria and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

The commitments, which raised over $4 billion, were made on Friday at the Kigali summit on malaria and NTDs alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit, Rwanda.

The commitments were made by governments, international organisations, and private sector support with the objective to end malaria by 2030.

In addition, 18 billion tablets were donated by pharmaceutical companies for preventing and treating NTDs.

The first-ever joint malaria and NTDs summit hosted by Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, was held in response to the urgent threat of a resurgence in malaria and NTDs made worse by funding challenges and the COVID pandemic.

The summit was attended by world leaders including Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO); the prince of Wales; Melinda Gates, co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s minister of health.

In his speech, the Rwandan president said quality healthcare is a top priority at the African Union and that through collaborative action, more can be achieved.

“Ensuring that all African countries mobilise the domestic financial resources required for quality healthcare, is a priority for the African Union, and our partners,” he said.

“If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us, it is that together, through coordinated and collaborative action, we can achieve much more.”