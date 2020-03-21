Keystone Bank Limited has appointed Mr. Olaniran Olayinka as its Acting Managing Director/CEO, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank said the new appointment is in line with its strategic intent to constantly align its corporate structures and processes to support its sustained push for growth.

In a statement by the Company Secretary & General Counsel of the Bank, Dr. Michael Agamah on Friday, Olayinka will lead the Bank’s Executive Management to drive its strategic business and corporate goals leveraging on the robust banking experience garnered over several years across various sectors of the economy.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of Keystone Bank, Alhaji Umaru H. Modibbo disclosed that the appointment is based on the Bank’s corporate philosophy and culture of optimising her human capital through sustained leadership development

He stated further that the Bank will continue to proactively nurture and harness its existing talents to assume leadership roles in the financial institution.

Mr. Olayinka, who is currently an Executive Director, holds a First-Class Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the prestigious University of Lagos

He has attended several executive courses and programmes in Banking Operations, Credit, Risk Management, Business Process Re-engineering, and Change Management, amongst others.

He had a four-year stint with PricewaterhouseCoopers and over 25 years banking experience covering Operations, Human Resources Management, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, Retail Banking and Institutional Banking.