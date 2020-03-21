By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Union Bank of Nigeria has asked its employees to remote-work from home in an effort to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 virus (Coronavirus) pandemic in the country.

The bank which announced the decision on Saturday, said only those in critical operations and service departments would in the office from Monday.

“The health and safety of our employees and the larger community is of utmost importance during this critical time,” the bank said.

“Starting Monday, March 23, Union Bank is activating remote work for all its employees except critical functions in our operations and service teams.

“Employees will work from home until further notice.

“We are committed to providing the highest level of customer service to our customers while doing our part to help fight the spread of the Covid-19 virus.”

There has been a gradual spread of Coronavirus in the country, with three new cases being reported in Abuja on Saturday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 15. The index case, an Italian national who came into the country a fortnight ago, has however, fully recovered and has been discharged.