The Lagos State police command has attributed the violent clashes that occurred in Ketu area of the state on Wednesday to rival fight among cult groups (Eye, Aiye, and Buccaneer confraternities) over revenue collection.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who disclosed this in a statement, however said normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

Mr. Adejobi said 15 suspects were arrested with two locally-made pistols, live cartridges, and charms.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the crisis was connected to the revenue generation at the Ketu fruits market.

“Efforts are in top gear to apprehend other fleeing members of the gangs that orchestrated crisis in the area,” the police said.

The statement noted that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti, Yaba, for “discreet investigation.”

The statement explained that the commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crimes and criminality, especially cultism in the state.

It said the commissioner noted that the command would harness all legitimate means to suppress cultists’ activities in the state