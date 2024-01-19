Connect with us

JUST IN: Popular businesswoman kidnapped in Army barracks
47 mins ago

Report: Bandits kill six in fresh attack on Southern Kaduna community

Unidentified gunmen on invaded Hilltop Phase 2 Extension of the Nigerian Army Post-Housing Estate Thursday night and kidnapped a popular businesswoman.

According to Daily Post, the heavily armed men invaded the area around 9 pm, shooting sporadically to scare residents.

It was gathered that despite the presence of soldiers in the estate, the kidnappers went away with the woman through the hillside.

A source reportedly said that the kidnappers had targeted the victim’s husband but missed him.

The source said, “Yesterday at about 9 pm, some kidnappers entered this estate and kidnapped a woman at the Hilltop Extension.

“The target was the husband but they couldn’t get him as he was not around, but as the woman was driving into her compound, they got her.

“As her son started shouting, they too started shooting.

“They went away with her through the hillside.

“Soldiers have been deployed to trace them; hopefully they will be apprehended. The CCTV in the house captured them.”

 

