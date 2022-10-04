JUST IN: NNPC generates N674bn profit in F'Y 2021

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has declared a profit after tax (PAT) of N674 billion for the 2021 financial year.

Malam Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer (GCEO), NNPC Limited, made this known in a briefing on Tuesday.

Kyari said, “Today I’m happy to announce that the Board of NNPC has approved 2021 audited fin. statements & NNPC has progressed to a new performance level,from N287Bn profit in 2020 to N674Bn profit after tax in 2021, climbing higher by 134.8% YoY profit growth,” he said.

The 2021 financial year made it the fourth consecutive year that the NNPC will be opening its book for public scrutiny.

More subsequently…