A number of people are suspected to have died from a tanker explosion at Ajegunle Bus-Stop, Alagbado, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the early hours Friday.

Several homes and shops were also burnt following the crash and subsequent explosion of a petrol tanker.

Witnesses said the incident happened around 3am on Friday.

Many houses and sundry properties were said to have been burnt in the inferno, as men of the state fire service and the police were deployed in the area.

Many of those suspected to have died in the incident were those who were said to have gone to scoop fuel at the crash scene before the explosion happened.

