BY EMEKA EJERE

The Senior Special Assistant to Benue Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Christopher Dega, has been shot dead, according to a report by Premium Times.

Mr Dega, a retired police officer, was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital. Benue and Plateau are neighbouring states in North-central Nigeria.

Although the full details of the killing were not available at the time of this report, Mr Dega was confirmed dead by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase.

Mr Akase, who on Wednesday, was said to have promised to send the governor’s reaction shortly.

Before his retirement from the police, Mr Dega had served as commissioner of police in Borno and Edo states.

Mr Dega’s killing occurred few days after the murder of a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Mr Gulak, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead on Saturday night by some gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.