JUST IN: CBN office in Benue State gutted by fire

Fire has gutted the Benue State branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), located in Makurdi, the state capital.

The fire started around 7am on Thursday while several staff members were yet to resume work.

It was gathered that no one was allowed into the building as it was surrounded by policemen who were there to maintain law and order.

The Benue state fire service was also on ground to put out the fire.

The cause of the incident could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report and there hasn’t been an official statement in this regard.