Julius Berger Group storms Big 5 Construct Nigeria Expo with innovative products

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and member-companies in the Group last week, stormed the recently ended Big 5 Construct Nigeria 2024 expo to showcase its several innovative products amidst applause from visitors to its expansive exhibition stand.

The Big 5 Construct Nigeria is the annual foremost international construction event that unites influential decision-makers, innovators, and suppliers from the region and beyond, offering three days of business and networking opportunities.

At the just ended edition, AFP, ABUMET, PrimeTech, Abuja Idu Yard & Services and Julius Berger’s Excellence Centre, all branches of the engineering construction conglomerate simultaneously displayed their products and related services amidst outpouring of kudos by visitors to the stands.

As a department of Julius Berger, AFP, the Furniture Production branch of the Group has been setting the standard for furniture manufacturing in the country for over 30 years. At the Big 5 event, the company did justice to its reputation built on delivering exceptional quality and reliability, while maintaining strong focus on sustainable and environmentally conscious production practices.

According to AFP’s General Manager, Oliver Cohnen, we specialize in crafting bespoke furniture solutions for a wide range of sectors, including office spaces, residential projects, and the hospitality industry. Our product portfolio is diverse, offering tailor-made solutions that meet the highest standards of functionality, design, and durability.

On the secret of the success of the company in the highly competitive industry, he stressed that, one of our core strengths lies in our collaborative approach. We work closely with architects, developers, and interior designers to bring innovative and customized interior solutions to life. This partnership-driven philosophy ensures that our furniture seamlessly integrates with the overall vision of each project, delivering aesthetic appeal and practical performance.

At the recent BIG 5 exhibition in Lagos, AFP Furniture proudly presented its latest products and innovations. The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive, with our furniture drawing widespread acclaim for its superior quality and craftsmanship. The event reinforced our position as a market leader and highlighted our commitment to continually exceeding client expectations, the excited General Manager added.

Another participant from the Julius Berger Group was the innovative glass solution provider, ABUMET that proudly displayed its top quality EvoPRO products which according to the company’s Project Evaluation Manager, Werner Christian Willegger, is a high-quality product which is readily available in sliding windows and doors. They could be inward opening windows, outward opening windows or single and double leaf doors.

Given the degree of its success at the show, the Commercial Manager, Abuja Idu Yard & Services, Christian Bauer was full of enthusiasm when he revealed that during the exhibition, he had many enquiries from potential clients. He further said: we now see the potentials in Lagos market for infrastructure. Recently the carpentry section from Idu Yard is looking in that direction and management is supportive. The Lagos market is a big market with more potentials for our stones and our other products.

Advertisement

Also, at the event, the design and engineering subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, PrimeTech with over a decade of inherited and own experience, was the cynosure of all eyes as curious and potential clients besieged their stand to behold how technology meets engineering design.

We have the unique vision to be the design and engineering partner of choice in the country by securing clients’ success through excellence and value. Even as it is a known fact that PrimeTech’s full range of services covers architecture, civil engineering, structural engineering, infrastructure engineering, Mechanical Electrical & Piping (MEP) as well as work preparation and cost estimation services the General Manager, Christian Moessmer retorted that the Big 5 expo was a demanding exhibition. It will not be out of place to say that we were almost overwhelmed by the experience. Some people know about construction but they do not know about design engineering. We were able to deploy technology for people to see ab initio what their project would become via out VR device. PrimeTech’s stand, we must add, had the highest number of visitors, be they students, clients, visitors. It was a successful showing for us.

He did not fail to state that, PrimeTech firmly believes that the delivery of consistent quality is the primary driver of value for clients adding that its Quality Management System conforms to the requirements set by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 9001:2015) and also brings to bear client specifications in ethical construction.

At the Julius Berger Excellence Centre, the experience to most visitors was revealing.

According to the Julius Berger’s Corporate Communications Manager, James Agama, the centre underscores the transformative power of design that goes beyond conventional boubaries. Imagine walls that speak volumes, ceilings that elevate experiences and floors that ground the extraordary, all achieved through the finest state-of-the-art materials ans outstanding finishing techniques, that’s what the centre is all about. In fact, it is a world where evry detail is an expression of innovation, where modern design meets timeless elegance and where possibilirties are truly endless.

The Centre is the product of a collaborative synergy between Julius Berger’s Building Department, AFP, ABUMET and valued partners like Novacolor, Miele and Ex[po Solutions.

Other staff of the Julius Berger Group at the three-day event included but not limited to Norbert Kossmann, Khadija Zarma, Chidinma Obiemeka, Shola Kudaisi, Sunday Ozeigbe, Aleksandar Serafimoski, Oladayo Kehinde, Ayomide Sunmonu, Sasha Ziaja, Peter Obisesan, Esther Duruibe, Nneka Nzobiwu, Markus Klotz, Olukolade Ilori, , Ayotunde Sogeke, Whitney Anyanwu, Abubakar Mustapha, Michael Ashofor, Olivia Uzoma and Emmanuel Isibor.