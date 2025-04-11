Julius Berger bids farewell to Board Chairman

Sunmonu: I’m leaving a team that has audacity to win

Budding conglomerate engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC last Tuesday, demonstrated its solid policy of continuity, stability and enduring values when its celebrated the exit of its former Chairman, Mutiu Sunmonu, CON and welcomed his successor, Engr. Goni Sheikh.

Amidst cheerful audience inside the jampacked Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch who described the evening as a truly special occasion to bid farewell Sunmonu and to welcome Sheikh disclosed that, the evening marks a rare and momentous event in the history of Julius Berger, saying, over the past 55years, since 1970, the company has been privileged to be led by only seven remarkable chairmen.

He further said that the development represents a powerful testament to the unique qualities that have set Julius Berger apart in all ramifications.

He describes Sunmonu’s 9-year tenure as Board Chairman as impactful years even as he reeled out some of the major accomplishments of Sunmonu to include: modernisation of Board Practises, Strategic Diversification like venturing into construction activities outside Nigeria, Human Capital Development, Execution of Landmark Projects like the Second Niger Bridge, FAMFA Office Tower in Lagos and Hyatt Regency Hotel also in Lagos as well as many more civil and building projects throughout Nigeria, both for public and private clients.

As Chairman, Lubasch said Sunmonu was a listening leader, steering from the background with a high-level approach. His ability to moderate and manage the differing views of the Board without micromanaging the Executive management was key to maintaining harmony and focus. He was a trusted partner to Executive Management, always approachable and always insightful, with a unique ability to offer fresh perspectives and giving guidance through experience, the Managing Director added.

As for the new Chairman, Lubasch disclosed that with Sheikh’s extensive experience in both public and private sectors, and as valued Board member of the company since July 2019, Engr Sheikh has earned the deep respect and admiration of the Board.

He embodies continuity and reliability. His insights and professionalism have consistently enriched our deliberations, and we are confident that his leadership will usher in continued growth, innovation and diversification for our company, Lubasch further said.

According to the former Chairman, the occasion was a demonstration of success and achievements saying, we really want to show the public that we have very good reasons to celebrate and we are not just celebrating our gigantic achievements in the last ten years, but we are also celebrating a radically new and most successful future picture that we see ahead of Julius Berger.

Acknowledging the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi who beamed with smile all through, Sunmonu said, Honourable Minister Umahi, I thank you for coming, I know you are about to leave, but before you leave I must say that I am glad you are here today.

Describing the minister as his friend, Sunmonu dispelled any attribution of discord between the minister and Jullius Berger, saying, the man is my is friend, so there is no problem between us and Umahi, I think Umahi loves Julius Berger. And my analogy is the relationship between a father and a son, when you love your son so much you want the best from him every time, adding, but we are determined to reset that relationship, and I can assure you that we are in the path of that reset. So, Engineer Umahi thank you for coming here and I promise you that Engineer Goni, a fellow Engineer like yourself will start to work with you and our Managing Director in making sure that the relationship with yourself, your Ministry and the Federal Government become one of the best in the country.

He declared that before long, Julius Berger will become a conglomerate, adding however that, the future will surely be much more challenging and probably turbulent, but I am confident that I am leaving behind a team that has the audacity to win.

So we’re expanding, and we are quite ambitious about that. And for the first time we are getting foreign exchange, coming back to our country to improve our economy. We shall work to excel there among others, Sheikh added.

He ended the speech by paying glowing tributes to his predecessor in office and fellow Board members.

In his remarks read by his representative, Speaker House of Representatives acknowledged the person and achievements of Sunmonu even as he added, I understand that Mr. Sunmonu also saw the company expand its portfolio in both private and public construction project. Among which are several high impact and iconic project for both the Federal and the State Government. He also provided leadership and guidance leveraging his extensive experience in all the fields to drive Julius Berger’s growth and success.

The Vice Chairman, George Marks and another member of the Board, Dr. Ernest N. Azudialu-Obiejesi, OFR were also among several others that celebrated Sunmonu in their respective addresses.

Representative of Vice Presidential Shettima A. Munguno, the Representative of Speaker, House of Representatives, Minister of Finance and his Works colleague were among the construction, oil and Gas, Directors General of federal government owned agencies joined to grace the occasion.