The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists has directed its members to boycott a planned media briefing by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, after his tour of the state.

The former Minister of Aviation arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in continuation of his tour of South-South, and was received by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

But the chapter in a statement circulated to all its chapels on Friday, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, mandated members not attend any of his activities anywhere in the state.

According to the statement signed by its chairman, Emos Etuk, and Secretary, Dominic Akpan, the decision is in line with the instruction from the national leadership of the union.

“Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation.

“This came days after Fani-Kayode insulted a journalist for asking him what he described as a “stupid question” at a press conference after his tour of Cross River state.

“In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State. The NUJ is not part of the visit,” the statement said.