By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Jagun Oodua and National President, League of Nigerian Columnists, Akogun Tola Adeniyi recently paid courtesy visit to the Commandant Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command Alhaji Ahmed Abodurin at the Command Headquarters, Kuto Abeokuta and sought more synergy between the security agency and the people of the state in order to improve security.

Chief Adeniyi who is an indigene of Ogun state, praised the Ogun state command of the NSCDC for keeping domestic and cultist crimes low in the state and for the its identification with the citizens of the state and their security concerns, even as he called for more collaboration between corps and the citizens.

Akogun Adeniyi who holds top traditional titles in the four major kingdoms of the state, called on all other security and enforcement agencies to work in unison and pay greater attention to Intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

He emphasised that, “Every state in the country deserves peace, safety and security.”