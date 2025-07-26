A family of seven narrowly escaped death on Saturday when a three-storey building collapsed at Olokoro Road, Federal Low Cost Housing Estate, Ohobo Afara, Umuahia, Abia State.

Residents told Southeastposts that the building, which is yet to be completed, gave way around 3 a.m., crushing a nearby bungalow where the family resided. The victims, including a nursing mother and her five-month-old baby, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the collapsed building belonged to Chief Ikechi Emenike, a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state. They alleged that the property had shown signs of structural weakness before the final collapse, adding that the owner has previously been accused of using substandard materials in his projects.

When Southeastposts visited the scene, it was observed that the compound contained two other three-storey buildings, which residents claimed have also developed cracks and appear to be caving in.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Mr. Kingsley Agomoh, expressed gratitude that no life was lost. He announced the sealing of the premises and confirmed that an investigation had commenced to determine the cause of the collapse, with appropriate sanctions to follow in line with the law.

The occupants of the damaged bungalow, Mr. Ugwumba Shedrack and Mrs. Nkechi Uzochi, recounted how the building collapsed around 3 a.m., describing their survival as a miracle.