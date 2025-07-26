Connect with us

Nation

Building owned by APC chieftain collapses in Umuahia, family of seven escapes death
Advertisement

Cover Story Education Education in Nigeria Headline Headlines Home Nation Top Stories

LSFVCB partners PlotWeaver to unveil maiden Lagos Youths Storytelling competition

Nation

Gunmen attack Imo communities, kill 7

Nation

Director stabbed on way to mosque in Abuja

Nation

EU, Nigerian editors partner to tackle fake news, disinformation

Nation

Viral video of foreign arms dealer’s arrest not new – Army

Nation

2027: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release as Condition for Election Participation

Nation

‘How Sowore bungled police protest objectives’

Economy Headline Headlines Nation

Nigeria’s external reserve climbs to $40.11bn

Economy Energy Energy Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation

Nigeria awash in dollars as Dangote exports 1.350bn litres of petrol

Nation

Building owned by APC chieftain collapses in Umuahia, family of seven escapes death

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Building owned by APC chieftain collapses in Umuahia, family of seven escapes death

A family of seven narrowly escaped death on Saturday when a three-storey building collapsed at Olokoro Road, Federal Low Cost Housing Estate, Ohobo Afara, Umuahia, Abia State.

Residents told Southeastposts that the building, which is yet to be completed, gave way around 3 a.m., crushing a nearby bungalow where the family resided. The victims, including a nursing mother and her five-month-old baby, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the collapsed building belonged to Chief Ikechi Emenike, a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state. They alleged that the property had shown signs of structural weakness before the final collapse, adding that the owner has previously been accused of using substandard materials in his projects.

When Southeastposts visited the scene, it was observed that the compound contained two other three-storey buildings, which residents claimed have also developed cracks and appear to be caving in.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Mr. Kingsley Agomoh, expressed gratitude that no life was lost. He announced the sealing of the premises and confirmed that an investigation had commenced to determine the cause of the collapse, with appropriate sanctions to follow in line with the law.

The occupants of the damaged bungalow, Mr. Ugwumba Shedrack and Mrs. Nkechi Uzochi, recounted how the building collapsed around 3 a.m., describing their survival as a miracle.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (171) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (370) Alex Otti (572) Aliko Dangote (103) Atiku Abubakar (333) Babajide Sanwo-olu (188) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (931) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (176) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (104) IPOB (124) Labour Party (140) Muhammadu Buhari (252) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (160) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (128) Osun State (142) PDP (177) Peter Obi (627) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (240)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement