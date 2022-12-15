Dr. Imodoye Abioro of HealthBotics has been named the winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Africa Digital Innovation Competition, held in partnership with the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF).

The announcement was made at the Innovators’ Gathering, a reception at the U.S. Department of State featuring speakers including the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; actor and filmmaker Idris Elba; philanthropist Tony Elumelu; USADF President and CEO Travis Adkins; and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s executive vice president and head of International Affairs Division Myron Brilliant.

The U.S. Chamber’s Myron Brilliant said, “Africa’s digital future is bright and we were delighted to recognize some of the amazing impactful startups from the Continent. Every one of the nearly-two thousand innovators and changemakers that entered the US Chamber’s 2022 Digital Innovation Competition was a winner and deserves to be recognized. And next year, we hope to double that number so we can continue to showcase the incredible culture developing throughout Africa.

“But we are delighted to recognize our first prize winner HealthBotics from Nigeria. HealthBotics encapsulates the ingenuity that African innovators demonstrate every day, turning obstacles into solutions using digital solutions to make sure rural hospitals have the lifesaving supplies they need. Digital transformation is key to Africa’s development, and we look forward to helping more companies across Africa to expand awareness about the start-ups in Africa that are driving transformational change.”

“The US African Development Foundation [is] excited to be a partner of the US Chamber of Commerce this evening for their Annual Digital Innovation Competition,” said USADF President and CEO Travis Adkins. “We’re so excited because we believe at the U.S. African Development Foundation that Africa is the continent not only of now, but also of the future.”

“The founders who took part in tonight’s pitch competition [are] not just running successful businesses,” aid U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “They’re actually solving some of our most vexing problems, like closing enduring gaps in healthcare and helping entrepreneurs break into the formal economy. We have a huge stake in the success of African innovators. Because when they’re empowered to reach their full potential, it’s good for the region. It’s good for the continent. It’s good for the world.”