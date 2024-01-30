I am no longer part of Signature Bank board – Alex Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has used the opportunity of the official opening ceremony of two branches of Signature Bank Limited in Aba and Umuahia, respectively, to clarify that he is no-longer a Director or member of the board of Signature Bank.

He explained that until about eight months ago, he served on the board of Signature Bank as a pioneer non executive director and one of its founders until his present role as governor.

He further clarified that, “It’s also important to indicate that I had to resign before taking up the role I am playing at this time. So, I am here not as a director or a founder but as the Governor of Abia State and a guest”.

Speaking in Umuahia, Dr. Alex Otti said that the event is a major testimony to the faith members of the business community have began to have in Abia State and the opportunities for steady enterprise and economic growth the present administration promises.

He explained that the decision by Signature Bank to open two branches simultaneously in Aba and Umuahia is a pointer that the government is doing things right in the state.

Governor Otti said that he is proud that the Signature Bank, after about one year of its establishment has become a very important player in the Nigerian financial services- industry and appreciated the Board and Management of the bank for believing in Nigeria and the limitless possibilities it holds and for heeding to the call of investing in Abia State.

He stated that the state government would want to see a partnership between the bank and the Abia business community, assuring that the government would do everything possible to create a conducive environment for all businesses to thrive.

In addition, he barred his mind, stressing that Abia is open for all forms legal businesses, as his administration is determined to support investors to boost the State economy in- line with his administration’s policy thrust of creating wealth and taking the people out of poverty.

The banker-turned politician declared: “Abia is open for business and anyone who wants to invest in Abia, be it in banking, in finance, in trade , major businesses, we will be there to support you. And when you have erected your building and you are ready to open for business , please, invite us , we will come to open it with you.”

According to the governor, “We promised at the inception of this administration that we shall be a business- friendly government; adopting robust initiatives to enhance our ease of doing business ranking, supporting micro small and medium scale enterprises.

“We can confidently say that Abia has become a strategic investment zone for business planning to tap into new frontier of opportunities.”

Governor Otti said he is optimistic that many more businesses would be welcomed in the State in the months ahead, following discussions his government has had with leading investors, who are very eager to take advantage of the economic promises of the New Abia.

Hear him: “Our dear State has become a place of serious interest for investors including major foreign conglomerates on account of our active commitment to turning every part of the State into a major centre of enterprise. Our guiding philosophy as a government is firmed on being proactive in decision making , cutting down barriers to entreprise success and answering the important questions of security , critical infracstructure and environmental sustainability”

In his speech, the Chairman of the Board of Signature Bank, Dr. Mutiu Summonu, represented by Mazi Uzoma Nwankwo, pledged that the bank would be a full and active participant in the drive by Governor Otti to transform Abia State to the best State in Nigeria.

Said he, “We understand the pivotal role small and micro scale entreprise play in driving the economic development. Our goal is to be a catalyst for their success , offering stable financial solutions to their growth and innovation.”

He thanked Governor Otti for coming to grace the occasion and the opportunity to invest in the State.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Godwin Nosike said that the launch of the branches in Aba and Umuahia is in recognition of the opportunities and potentials that exist in Abia State. He added that,

“Our mission is to provide the necessary support to grow the business in Abia State. We believe in the power of partnership and relationships.” in opening of the branches, we aim to provide a wide array of financial services to meet the uniqueness of our customers in State.”

