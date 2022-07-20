Hundreds of Nigerians have signed a petition asking for criminal review of alleged drug dealing by Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United States.

The petition which was started by Ade Lani on Change.org, has gotten over 800 signatures with 12 hours.

Ade Lani who started the petition titled, “Petition for a criminal review of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s drug dealings in the USA,” said it will “enable Nigerians know who their potential president is in character and history.”

According to him, “They will be able to make the right decision on who they commit their future and leadership of the country to.”

The petition follows a report by US based Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin, detailing Tinubu, former Lagos State governor’s alleged drug dealing in the United States.

The former Lagos governor, has, however, previously denied the allegations.