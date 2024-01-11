From left: Executive Director of Information, Protocol and New Media, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan; Director of Manufacturing Services, NASENI, Dr. Olayode Olasupo; Deputy Director Information, NASENI, Mr. Chima Akwaja; Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu; CEO, Cerca Africa, Sam Obafemi; S.A to the EVC on Intergovernmental Relations and Partnerships, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru and P.A to NASENI CEO, Sufyan Baffa, at the flag-off a 5-day training for Information, Protocol and New Media Officers of the agency by the NASENI CEO at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja recently
. Director of Information pledges new approach to communication after training
The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has stated that investing in human capital development and staff motivation remain the best ways of repositionaing the gency into a power-house of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) at the global scene.
In his keynote address, at the opening ceremony of a 5-day training for Information, New Media and Protocol staff of the agency drawn from the headquarters and institutes, on New Media and Protocol Strategies for a Modern Government Agency in the 21st century, held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja, Mr. Halilu said that investing in staff training and development was vital for the success of any organization.
“We are building a new NASENI where one of the overarching goals is to have well trained employees with knowledge and requisite technical, vocational and management skills required for the agency’s growth and technology advancement.
“This oreorientation would equip us to bring to fruition the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed TinubuAdministration and also the Eight Priority Areas of the administration”, he said.
Buttressing the mandate of the agency, the NASENI boss noted that the agency’s mission is to drive Nigeria’s rapid industrialization through the new three Cs of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialization.
He added that in the past four months since he took over the leadership of NASENI, the agency has embarked on new partnerships and collaborations aimed at turning NASENI’s over 150 scientific and technological prototypes, products and intellectual properties rights (IPR) into finished products.
“We have signed multibillion dollars new Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) and revived old ones with international technical partners to establish coal-based fertilizer plant, Lithium processing and Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for Agric afforestation, smart solar irrigation, tractor repairs and crop traceability for food security”, he further explained.
He added that the 5-day intensive training programme will enable information and Protocol staff of the agency to catch-up with the current trends and international standards required for Mastering the Intricacies of New Media and Protocol Strategies that would take the agency to greater heights.
“We have assembled about forty-one (41) staff responsible for information and protocol activities from our headquarters and institutes to benefit from this training.
“This training will upskill the crop of staffto communicate our new strategy and partnerships to different publics”, he stated.
The NASENI boss said that he was confident that by the end of the training, the staff of Information, Protocol and New Media Unit would be equipped with requisite skills to be at par with contemporaries in the public and private sectors as well as those in international sphere.
The Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure, Prof. Bagudu Dansheu Gwadangaji, who was ably represented by Engr. Dr. Olayode Olasupo, urged the information staff to adapt to new media and protocol strategies to ensure the continued success and relevance of NASENI.
Encouraging the participants, he said, “Your presence at this training signifies not only personal and professional growth but also a collective effort to enhance our capabilities as a forward-thinking government agency.
“I encourage you to actively engage in the sessions, collaborate with your peers, and absorb the wealth of knowledge that this training has to offer.
“The insights gained here will understandably contribute to your skills, allowing you to make valuable contributions to our ICT initiatives”, he said.
Also, the Coordinating Director, Science Infrastructure, Prof Umar Ibrahim Gaya, stated that the theme of the training was timely as it will equip participants with necessary skills and tools to combat fake news which can affect organizations negatively.
“When you talk about NASENI, so many things come to mind. As an agency with first line charge from the Federation Account, there is likely to be fake news out there about us.
“Therefore, this training will help equip the participants to separate information from misinformation and misrepresentation.
“We hope your deliberations will help the EVC/CEO and management to achieve the agency’s mandate”, Prof. Gaya added.
In his welcome address, the Director of Information, Protocol and New Media Unit, Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan, commended the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu for making staff motivation, development and productivity top priorities in his agenda since he assumed the position as EVC/CEO barely four Months ago.
He said in an era defined by rapid advancement, the training was a crucial step towards navigating the complexities of digital age, adding that the new slogan in the media profession and business world is “You either communicate or you are easily forgotten, because of the complexities or sophistication of the society wherein we live today”.
Throwing more light on the training, he said the training for the communication and media arm of the agency, the first of its kind in 33 years, was indeed timely with the wave of reforms currently sweeping across the agency with the coming on board of a techpreneur, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.
“The Information, New Media and Protocol Department play a critical role of projecting the image, products, mission and vision of the agency amongst its technology end-users and critical stakeholders.
“The EVC/CEO has committed to building a 21st century institution built on the 3 core principles of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialization guided by a strategic corporate plan which ensures that NASENI’s human and material resources are optimally harnessed with a view to achieving the Federal Government’s Industrialization drive.
While welcoming the participants to the training, he pointed out that the training marked the beginning of a journey towards an enhanced popularization of digital skills communication and knowledge sharing within the NASENI headquarters and institutes’ information and protocol, more effectively.
Pointing out that the knowledge acquired from this training promised to reposition NASENI into one of the foremost agencies of the Federal Government, he called on all the participants to see the training as a call to duty and to ensure use of the opportunity and strive for excellence.
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria’s inflation will ease in 2024 as the effects of last year’s foreign exchange (FX) market and petrol subsidy reforms continue to wane.
The Bretton Woods institution made the projection in its ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report for January 2024.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year announced a change in the operations in the FX market by collapsing all the exchange windows into the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window.
The market has continued to record high levels of fluctuations since the reform, worsening Nigeria’s inflation which currently stands at 28.2 percent.
Another major reform implemented by the federal government was the removal of the petrol subsidy.
Speaking on its outlook for the country’s economy, the World Bank, said the structural reforms will boost fiscal revenue over the period in Nigeria.
The bank also said the country’s per capita income will return to its pre-pandemic level by 2025.
Per capita income (PCI) or total income measures the average income earned per person in a given area (city, region, country) in a specified year.
“Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025 — up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage point, respectively, since June — as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruits,” World Bank said.
“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.
“Growth is expected to be driven mainly by agriculture, construction, services, and trade.
”Inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and removal of fuel subsidies fade.
“These structural reforms are expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period”.
The multilateral institution added that growth in sub Saharan Aftica is expected to pick up in 2024 and 2025, approaching its average rate of the past two decades.
Over 63,000 Nigerians benefited from FG’s free train rides – NRC
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that over 63,000 passengers have taken advantage of the free train rides palliative for the Yuletide season declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in seven days spanning December 21 to December 26.
The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, revealed this to journalists at a media interactive session in Lagos.
He commended the Federal Government for coming up with the free train ride for 15 days, adding that over 63,000 passengers had benefited so far from the initiative on all its routes.
Okhiria encouraged people to key into the government initiative through the online platform, especially during and after the festive period.
He also said the corporation was working on some rolling stocks to increase number of coaches and trips from Lagos to Ibadan, amongst other routes.
The managing director said that the corporation was partnering with various organisations on its freight as well as ensuring safety of its tracks.
“Our minister has given us an assignment to ensure that we are able to move the passengers and freight train between Lagos and Kano.
“We are working on it in-house and we are trying our best to ensure we complete the tracks by the end of December.
”As we speak, a locomotive and wagon have arrived in Minna successfully, and by Saturday, December 30, will be able to move the wagon to Kaduna.
“We have also moved the wagon from Kano to Kaduna. We have some security challenges close to Kaduna; luckily, the military and police are supporting us to ensure that we are able to complete the track between Minna and Kaduna in the next five days”, Okhiria said.
He said the corporation would begin skeletal service round the track and commence train movement in the northern part of the country by January.
Okhiria said that they had issues with vandalism, adding that they just replaced the vandalised clipper between Mokua and Kano on Wednesday.
“We had an issue with Warri-Itakpe track earlier the year, we were able to recover, and now we have commenced full operation along the axis”, he said.
He said that laying of tracks from Port-Harcourt to Maiduguri was ongoing.
“The contractor told me that in 15 days time, the track between Port-Harcourt and Aba will be ready.
“The technical department are working on the rolling track, by the time we occupy the track, it will not be easy to vandalise again”, he said.
Okhiria said that NRC planned to increase the turn around time of the Standard Gauge train between Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja-to Kaduna in 2024.
He said that there was no increase in train fare before and after the subsidy removal as the government ensured they gave succour to Nigerians.
Okhiria said that the Federal Government was supportive of the corporation in ensuring more train patronage.
He said that train was the cheapest and safest means of transportation.
“The free train that we are running now, government is providing money for fuel, security and other logistics to ensure we meet the demands of Nigerians during the festive period”, Okhiria said.
Naira notes in circulation drop to N2.7trn as e-Naira jumps by 284%
The volume of naira notes and coins in circulation declined by 14 per cent to N2.65trillion in August 2023, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
This is as the volume of eNaira in circulation rose by 284.6 per cent to N9.78billion in August.
The apex bank disclosed this in its recently published ‘Economic Report’ for August 2023.
The bank noted that the volume of eNaira in circulation is still insignificant when compared to the coins and notes in circulation.
“There was a substantial increase in the eNaira, which rose by 284.6 per cent to N9.78billion, although the ratio of eNaira to CIC at 0.37 per cent remained insignificant, compared with notes and coins which accounted for 99.63 per cent”, he said.
Commenting on currency in circulation, the bank stated that this declined by 11.7 per cent to N2.66trillion in the month.
“Currency-in-Circulation, however, declined by 11.7 per cent to N2.66trillion, which moderated the growth in the reserve money.
“There was a substantial increase in the eNaira, which rose by 284.6 per cent to N9.78billion, although the ratio of eNaira to CIC at 0.37 per cent remained insignificant, compared with notes and coins which accounted for 99.63 per cent.
“The volume of notes and coins, however, declined by 14.0 per cent to N2.65tn at end-August 2023”, it explained.
It highlighted that this reduction was driven by increased use of alternative channels of payment, as more people adopted electronic transfer payments and other electronic platforms.
Since the CBN launched the eNaira in 2021, there have been questions about its adoption.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), about 98.5 per cent of eNaira wallets have remained unused one year after the launch of the digital currency.
In a report titled, ‘Nigeria’s eNaira, One Year After’, the IMF revealed that adoption of eNaira by households and merchants has been slow and low.
“The retail wallet downloads saw a few weeks of initial surge before tapering off. More specially, it only took 25 days for the number of downloaded wallets to reach 500,000 units—but going from there to 600,000 units took another 63 days; and to 700,000 units yet another 143 days.
“As of end-November 2021, the total number of retails eNaira wallets amounted to about 860,000. This is just 0.8 per cent of Nigeria’s active bank accounts. Merchant wallet download has reached about 100,000 in end-June, which is about one eleventh of the number of merchants with Point-of-Sales (POS) terminals—which enables credit or debit card payments”, it said.
