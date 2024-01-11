TB Joshua’s daughter says she was constantly abused by late prophet

Daughter of late Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly called TB Joshua, Ajoke, has narrated how her father and his disciples constantly abused her from when she was just seven years of age, and later abandoned her at 19.
Joshua, a controversial prophet and founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), died on June 5, 2021, aged 57.
On Monday, the BBC Africa Eye published a three-part documentary containing accounts of abuse, rape and torture by former church members.
In the documentary, some of the former church members, who were known as TB Joshua’s disciples, narrated how the cleric allegedly manipulated, raped, tortured, and forced them to commit abortions.
Ajoke, one of Joshua’s daughtes, was also featured in the documentary.
According to the BBC, little is known about Ajoke’s mother, who was believed to be one of TB Joshua’s congregants. But she was raised by Evelyn, Joshua’s widow.
Ajoke told the BBC that she had a very happy childhood and went on holidays with Joshua’s family to Dubai.
However, according to her, things changed for her when she was suspended from school for a misdemeanor, and a local journalist wrote an article, wherein she was described as the “illegitimate” child of the cleric.
She said she was pulled out of school and taken to the church in Lagos at age seven.
Ajoke told the BBC that she was taken to the disciples’ room in the church and forced to be part of the group.
In the documentary, the cleric’s daughter said her father brainwashed the disciples to the point that nobody could question his actions and instructions.
“The disciples were both brainwashed and enablers. Everybody was just acting based on command — like zombies. Nobody was questioning anything,” she said.
“My dad had fear, constant fear. He was very afraid that someone would speak up.”
Ajoke narrated how she suffered consistent abuse from her father in the church because “my existence as a child from another mother undermined everything he claimed to stand for”.
She was beaten for wetting the bed at age seven and then forced to walk around the compound with a sign around her neck that read: “I am a bedwetter”.
Rae, one of TB Joshua’s former disciples, narrated how the cleric shouted at Ajoke for sleeping too long and then another disciple took her to the shower and “whipped her with an electrical cord and then turned the hot water on”.
At 17, Ajoke went to her father’s office and challenged him about his sexual abuse of the disciples.
“I couldn’t take it any more. I walked directly into his office on that very day. I shouted at the top of my voice: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you hurting all these women?” She asked.
“I had lost every iota of fear for this man. He tried to stare me down, but I was looking in his eyes.”
After challenging her father, the cleric started hitting her and then others joined the assault, she said.
After the assault, she was dragged out to the office and put in a room away from the church, where she lived for more than a year.
At age 19, she was escorted to the front gates of the church by security guards and left there. The guards told her that she was never to be allowed inside the church.
Afterwards, she became homeless and had to survive from the streets.
Economy
Human capital development critical in repositioning NASENI – Halilu
From left: Executive Director of Information, Protocol and New Media, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan; Director of Manufacturing Services, NASENI, Dr. Olayode Olasupo; Deputy Director Information, NASENI, Mr. Chima Akwaja; Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu; CEO, Cerca Africa, Sam Obafemi; S.A to the EVC on Intergovernmental Relations and Partnerships, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru and P.A to NASENI CEO, Sufyan Baffa, at the flag-off a 5-day training for Information, Protocol and New Media Officers of the agency by the NASENI CEO at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja recently
. Director of Information pledges new approach to communication after training
The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has stated that investing in human capital development and staff motivation remain the best ways of repositionaing the gency into a power-house of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) at the global scene.
In his keynote address, at the opening ceremony of a 5-day training for Information, New Media and Protocol staff of the agency drawn from the headquarters and institutes, on New Media and Protocol Strategies for a Modern Government Agency in the 21st century, held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja, Mr. Halilu said that investing in staff training and development was vital for the success of any organization.
“We are building a new NASENI where one of the overarching goals is to have well trained employees with knowledge and requisite technical, vocational and management skills required for the agency’s growth and technology advancement.
“This oreorientation would equip us to bring to fruition the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed TinubuAdministration and also the Eight Priority Areas of the administration”, he said.
Buttressing the mandate of the agency, the NASENI boss noted that the agency’s mission is to drive Nigeria’s rapid industrialization through the new three Cs of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialization.
He added that in the past four months since he took over the leadership of NASENI, the agency has embarked on new partnerships and collaborations aimed at turning NASENI’s over 150 scientific and technological prototypes, products and intellectual properties rights (IPR) into finished products.
“We have signed multibillion dollars new Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) and revived old ones with international technical partners to establish coal-based fertilizer plant, Lithium processing and Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for Agric afforestation, smart solar irrigation, tractor repairs and crop traceability for food security”, he further explained.
He added that the 5-day intensive training programme will enable information and Protocol staff of the agency to catch-up with the current trends and international standards required for Mastering the Intricacies of New Media and Protocol Strategies that would take the agency to greater heights.
“We have assembled about forty-one (41) staff responsible for information and protocol activities from our headquarters and institutes to benefit from this training.
“This training will upskill the crop of staffto communicate our new strategy and partnerships to different publics”, he stated.
The NASENI boss said that he was confident that by the end of the training, the staff of Information, Protocol and New Media Unit would be equipped with requisite skills to be at par with contemporaries in the public and private sectors as well as those in international sphere.
The Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure, Prof. Bagudu Dansheu Gwadangaji, who was ably represented by Engr. Dr. Olayode Olasupo, urged the information staff to adapt to new media and protocol strategies to ensure the continued success and relevance of NASENI.
Encouraging the participants, he said, “Your presence at this training signifies not only personal and professional growth but also a collective effort to enhance our capabilities as a forward-thinking government agency.
“I encourage you to actively engage in the sessions, collaborate with your peers, and absorb the wealth of knowledge that this training has to offer.
“The insights gained here will understandably contribute to your skills, allowing you to make valuable contributions to our ICT initiatives”, he said.
Also, the Coordinating Director, Science Infrastructure, Prof Umar Ibrahim Gaya, stated that the theme of the training was timely as it will equip participants with necessary skills and tools to combat fake news which can affect organizations negatively.
“When you talk about NASENI, so many things come to mind. As an agency with first line charge from the Federation Account, there is likely to be fake news out there about us.
“Therefore, this training will help equip the participants to separate information from misinformation and misrepresentation.
“We hope your deliberations will help the EVC/CEO and management to achieve the agency’s mandate”, Prof. Gaya added.
In his welcome address, the Director of Information, Protocol and New Media Unit, Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan, commended the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu for making staff motivation, development and productivity top priorities in his agenda since he assumed the position as EVC/CEO barely four Months ago.
He said in an era defined by rapid advancement, the training was a crucial step towards navigating the complexities of digital age, adding that the new slogan in the media profession and business world is “You either communicate or you are easily forgotten, because of the complexities or sophistication of the society wherein we live today”.
Throwing more light on the training, he said the training for the communication and media arm of the agency, the first of its kind in 33 years, was indeed timely with the wave of reforms currently sweeping across the agency with the coming on board of a techpreneur, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.
“The Information, New Media and Protocol Department play a critical role of projecting the image, products, mission and vision of the agency amongst its technology end-users and critical stakeholders.
“The EVC/CEO has committed to building a 21st century institution built on the 3 core principles of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialization guided by a strategic corporate plan which ensures that NASENI’s human and material resources are optimally harnessed with a view to achieving the Federal Government’s Industrialization drive.
While welcoming the participants to the training, he pointed out that the training marked the beginning of a journey towards an enhanced popularization of digital skills communication and knowledge sharing within the NASENI headquarters and institutes’ information and protocol, more effectively.
Pointing out that the knowledge acquired from this training promised to reposition NASENI into one of the foremost agencies of the Federal Government, he called on all the participants to see the training as a call to duty and to ensure use of the opportunity and strive for excellence.
Nation
Expansion work on Owerrinta, Onu-Imo roads to commence soon – Abia govt
From Peter Okore, Umuahia
The Abia state commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu has announced that the expansion of the Owerrinta and Onu-Imo roads in the Isialangwa South and Umuahia South LGAs, respectively, would commence very soon to facilitate the ease of doing business in the state.
He also said that adequate attention would be made to compensate those whose properties will be affected during the construction.
Prince Kanu who disclosed this during a media chat with journalists in Umuahia, said that as a result of the massive on-going road construction works in parts of the State, Abia has become a construction destination of the country.
He further explained that the measure is to give Abia a facelift and facilitate the ease of doing business in Abia, pointing out that in addressing the Owerrinta and Onuimo projects, due process would be followed to manage the displacement of individuals, drawing successful experience from the on-going Ossah- Okpara Square road, where communities and those affected were handled seamlessly. He said same process would be replicated in the Owerrinta and Onuimo projects.
The Commissioner emphasized that the smooth execution on Ossah road would serve as the State government’s blueprint for ensuring a similar positive outcome.” In the past no compensations were ever paid to individuals, groups or corporate bodies whose properties were affected during road or market constructions in Abia state”.
Said he:” Due process would be followed in terms those who would be displaced by the project. We’ve had an experience with Ossah road and we are aware of how smooth it was at Ossah, how we handled the communities there and and all those who were affected by the new road. The same thing will apply at Onuimo because Ossah road is the first phase, the second phase is Onuimo and that would come up in due course”.
Prince Kanu declared that the Governor has turned the State into a massive construction site, implementing road projects throughout the three Senatorial Zones of the State.
He said “The Zero Pothole Initiative” has metamorphosed into a policy of State.
“The Government has taken a position and it is now a policy that wherever any pothole is seen around the State, it would disappear in a matter of days and that will continue till the end of this administration,” he noted.
In the words of Kanu, Government has commenced the fencing of the Lokpanta Cattle Market and it would soon near completion.
He said it is a project that is very dear to government, adding that the Small Town Water Project would commence by first quarter of this year.
On power, the Commissioner said government is taking serious steps in ensuring that the power infracstructure in the State is gotten right.
“In terms of power, the government determined to ensure that we get the power sector right because power is a serious enabler for business. In that regard, government will be making some investments in that regard. Sometime early in the year, there will be some distributions of transformers around the State, particularly to the communities that have not got light for a long time” Kanu stated.
He said, the”Light- Up Abia Initiative” has taken route in Ohafia LGA,This government initiative started in Umuahia, extended it to Aba and now extended to Ohafia; soon to go round the State as time goes on.
Contributing, the commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr Ikechukwu Monday said that plans are on the way to commence the replacement of faulty electricity transformers across the State, assuring that all affected areas would benefit from the gesture.
Nation
Abia govt washes her hands off Arochukwu Ezeship tussle
From Peter Okore, Umuahia
As the controversy over the selection of prospective Eze-Aro for the Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom of Abia state assumes new dimensions of legal battle following the arrest and arraignment of one Mazi Godwin Kanu Idei at an Umuahia Magistrate Court, the Abia state Government has made it clear that it has no hands in the selection of who becomes the Eze –Aro.
Rather, “government is only insisting on the reign of peace, rule of law and tranquility” in all the communities of the state.
The state commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, who dropped this clarification during an interaction with journalists in Umuahia dismissed the insinuation making the rounds that Governor Alex Otti has a preferred candidate in the Eze-Aro enthronement tussle in Arochukwu LGA of the State, saying ,”His Excellency, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti does not have any interest in the process, who emerges or becomes the Eze Aro”.
His words: ”Governor Alex Otti is only trying to ensure that the people obey the laws they ( Arochukwu Kingdom) instituted by themselves. The key interest of the Governor is to ensure peace and tranquility as well as ensuring that the processes of the Kingdom are followed.
“What the government is trying to do is to ensure peaceful and harmonious existence in every community according to the laid down rules and laws. These rules and the procedures of who emerges as Eze Aro, were enacted by the people, not the government and they submitted same to government as part of their laws that govern their community. The government is not trying to mandate them to do something different from their own set-rules”.
The Commissioner recalled the personal commitments of Governor Otti to the peaceful settlement of the matter and noted that at a point, the governor invited the two contestants and advised them to sit-together and resolve the issues. They met and were unable to resolve their differences. Instead, they went back and fixed different dates for their coronations . Government merely declared “both of you cannot go that way.”
According to the commissioner, “if the Governor has any interest, he would have told his preferred candidate to go ahead to hold coronation”. Prince Nwachukwu further explained that following the situation, he wrote a letter to the Police and the two individuals involved were forced to reconsider their positions, regretting that , “even at that, one of them still went ahead and had his coronation done in the secret.
” Historically, for an Eze Aro to emerge , a contestant must come from any of the families that produce a king. Ironically, there are two families in contention in this instance. Once the king- makers screen those who have presented themselves, whoever they choose, is presented to the ‘Eze Ibom Isii’ to be crowned, Eze-Aro. The duty of the Eze Ibom Isii is to do the crowning ,his duty is not to choose.
“But, in this case, the selection committee finished its duty by selecting one candidate, who was not the choice of the Eze Ibom Isii to crown.
” So at the time that the Eze Ibom Isii chose the candidate as against the people whose traditional authority was to produce a candidate, they raised alarm and wrote a petition to the Government.”
As the commissioner put it, “It was at that point when the petition was written that the government told the Eze Ibom Isii to suspend what he was doing and go back to the process and follow the procedure as established by the tradition of his people. He flouted this directive . It was when the Eze Ibom Isii failed to rescind his decision that he was suspended by government according to the law. Based on his refusal to rescind his decision and to settle allegations that were being created in Arochukwu, Abia state government appointed an Administrative panel of inquiry to look into the matter. The panel has since concluded its assignment and submitted its report to the government. Government’s White Paper on that Report will be issued soon”.
According to sources, Mazi Kanu Idei was said to have been “duly crowned the king of Arochukwu Kingdom” by the Ibom Isii kings-makers last November but his kingship is being challenged by Pastor Eberechukwu Orji, whose supporters regard as the Eze Aro designate.
However, while the purported crowning of Mazi Kanu Idei is yet to be recognized by the Abia State government, the police on Friday, January 5, 2024 arrested and clamped him into detention for allegedly parading himself as Eze Aro IX.
Following the development, Kanu Idei was arraigned in an Umuahia Magistrate Court.. Accoding to prosecution Kanu Idei was arraigned on three count charges bothering on impersonation, false representation and engaging in conducts likely to cause breach of peace in Arochukwu kingdom.
In the charge No. U/03C/2024: Commissioner of Police Vs Mazi Godwin Kanu Idei, read before Chief Magistrate Onwutuebe Madu, the prosecutor, C.C Nwaobilor, Esq outlined the offences allegedly committed by the monarch.
In the first count, Mazi Idei was alleged to have on January 1, 2024 at Oror village in Arochukwu “conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: personation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace”.
The alleged offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under Section 516A(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 80, Vol 3 Laws of Abia State of Nigeria 2005.
In count two, the defendant was accused of breaching Section 484 of the Criminal Code of Abia by “falsely representing himself as Eze Arochukwu Kingdom with intent to defraud members of the public”.
The third count has to do with Mazi Kanu Idei’s new year message titled “New year speech by Eze Aro, Mazi Godwin Kanu Idei and appreciation to all Umu Aro Okeigbo and Arochukwu Kingdom Worldwide”.
According to the charge, the online publication made by Mazi Kanu Idei where he presented himself as the Eze Aro IX of Arochukwu Kingdom was likely to incite the people of Arochukwu Kingdom into breakdown of law and order”.
This alleged offence was deemed to be punishable under Section 249(d) of the aforementioned Abia State Criminal Code.
After the charges were read, Mazi Kanu Idei was granted bail on self recognition on the sum of N100,000 with two sureties on like sum, while Chief Magistrate Madu adjourned the case to February 2, 2024.
Speaking with journalists after the court proceedings, the defence counsel, Jude Nwaokoro, said that the bail granted his client was a signified “democracy in action”.
