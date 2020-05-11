By OBINNA EZUGWU

Following report of individuals using its trucks for smuggling activities, the Dangote Group has appealed to the populace to help it track those involved in the act by reporting them to relevant officials.

“The management of Dangote Industries Limited wishes to solicit the assistance of the general public in the fight to rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous persons,” the group said in a statement.

“If you have seen any Dangote truck hauling non-Dangote products anywhere across the country, please make a report to the Dangote Industries Management hotline, call Obajana 08131768000; Ibese 08131771111, 08131770999 and 08131771000 or email us at [email protected]”