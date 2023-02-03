Gunmen storm court proceedings in Imo, kill judge

A judge and the chairman of the customary court in Ejemekwuru, Oguta LGA of Imo state, Nnaemeka Ugboma, has been killed by gunmen.

The judge was shot dead when gunmen reportedly invaded the court during proceedings on Thursday.

Sources said the gunmen came on motorcycles and proceeded to the courtroom where the judge was presiding.

The incident ended the court proceeding as lawyers, court staff, and litigants scampered for safety.

Ugochukwu, chairman of the Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, confirmed the incident, adding that the association would communicate to the public on its actions regarding the incident.