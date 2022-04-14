Gunmen kill four in another Anambra police station attack

Gunmen have killed four police officers, including a female officer, in an attack at the Atani Police Station in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen invaded the police facility at about 1.30am on Wednesday, and immediately launched an attack.

The state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack.

Ikenga stated, “The hoodlums came around 1am, and unfortunately, four policemen were killed.

“The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, on hearing the news of the attack, immediately mobilised men of the command from various units to the area.

“The hoodlums were still there when the CP led men of the command to the affected area. Their timely arrival saved the day, the hoodlums were successfully repelled and the facility was saved.

“We have already commenced intelligence gathering, and we hope to unravel the persons behind the attack.”