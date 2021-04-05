EVEREST EZIHE, Owerri

It was like a battlefield early hours of Easter Monday in Owerri around the government house, the state Police Headquarters, and its environs as unknown gunmen shooting for over two hours attacked the state correctional centre and freed all the inmates.

According to an eyewitness Mr. John Amadi, the gunmen numbering over 20 stormed the correctional center around 1.00 am, in a commando like manner and were shooting persistently and sporadically into the air for over two hours while shouting intermittently “Any baggar? No baggar!!”.

Amadi likened the scenerio to a war zone as the armed Correctional men on duty post were subdued by fireworks from the bandits as all took to safety.

The good news is that there’s no known casuality as at the time of filling this report as they were said to be shooting into the thin air expecting retaliations and there was non probably a safety strategy from the Police and men of the Correctional Center.

The eye witness further informed that after freeing those in the Correctional Center they quickly moved to the State Police Headquarters used bullets and messed up the gates and moved swiftly to Shell Camp Police Station which is inside the Command and released all the detainees and they left untouched.

The walls of the Correction Center bears brunt of bullets including ST Lazarus Catholic Church adjacent to it as well as the walls of Shell Camp Police Station.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Godson Orlando confirmed the incident, saying his men were not intimidated and investigation that will lead to the arrest of the culprits has commenced.