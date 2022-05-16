Gunmen invade Anambra community, burn down court, LGA, EEDC offices

Some unknown gunmen on Sunday night invaded Ogidi community in Idemili local government of Anambra State and destroyed property worth millions.

The gunmen set ablaze the office building of the local government, a magistrate court and the office of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EED).

Gunmen suspected to be sympathetic to the separatist agitation in the southeast, have continued to attack government facilities in the region, particularly in Anambra and Imo states.

On Saturday, the Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo, visited Nnamdi Kanu, leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abuja with a view to finding solutions to the crisis.

Soludo said, Kanu who being detained by the federal government and is currently facing trial for alleged treason and terrorism, expressed sadness over the attacks and killings.

It is understood that the agitators have broken into faction, with a certain Simon Ekpa, a Finnish based former disciple of Kanu leading another group.

Mr. Ekpa has been been mocking Soludo’s visit to Kanu, alleging in a video broadcast that the Anambra governor visited a cloned version of Kanu.

He is also known to back certain violent activities by separatist agitators in the southeast.

The Anambra police command is yet to react to the attack.