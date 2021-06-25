Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has denied being invited by the Department of State Service (DSS) for interrogation over comments on soldiers colluding with bandits.

Gumi who responded to reports that he was invited by the DSS in a chat with Daily Trust on Friday, said nobody invited him.

“Nobody invited me. it’s the media that is trying to cause confusion but they will not succeed God willing. We are in contact with the heads of security but I was not invited,” he said.

Asked if he had seen the report of his invitation by DSS, he said: “Yes I read it but I was just laughing. I said they should be allowed to be happy over what they think is my downfall but it’s a lie, I was not invited