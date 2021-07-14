OBINNA EZUGWU

Guaranty Trust Bank has announced the appointment of Miriam Olusanya as Managing Director.

She becomes the female Managing Director in the bank history and succeeds Segun Agbaje.

The appointment was disclosed in a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).

During the bank’s investor earnings in September, Agbaje had disclosed that GTBank was looking for its next Managing Director.

According to him, five of the bank’s Executive Directors were in line for the top job and were at the concluding stages of the recruitment process

Olusanya, until her appointment was an Executive Director at the bank.

She has over 20 years of banking experience across various units, including Transaction Services, Asset and Liability Management, Financial Markets, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations.

She joined GT Bank as an Executive Trainee and rose to the position of a General Manager until she was appointed Executive Director.

The bank also announced the successful completion of its re-organization into a Holding Company Structure, in a bid to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and growth prospects.

As part of the conditions for the re-organization, the banking giant announced that a new operating company bearing the name ‘Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc’ (GTCo) has been established.

In addition, a new Board of Directors as well as changes to the Board of its banking subsidiary (GTBank) was also announced