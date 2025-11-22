Obi urges dialogue, reconciliation following Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence 

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on Nigerians and the government to prioritize dialogue, reconciliation, and inclusivity in the wake of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction.

Business Hallmark reported that Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was sentenced to life imprisonment on seven terrorism-related charges, by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

Obi’s comments come at a time when the nation is grappling with insecurity, economic hardship, and widespread public frustration over governance.

In a statement shared via his social media accounts on Saturday, Obi said the conviction should prompt reflection rather than exacerbate national tensions.

“The news of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction should compel every well-meaning Nigerian to pause and reflect. This is coming at a time when our beloved nation is facing severe economic hardship, insecurity, and the consequences of poor governance,” Obi said.

Obi, who has previously advocated for dialogue as a path to lasting peace, argued that Kanu’s arrest and subsequent conviction represent a failure of leadership. He insisted that the government missed an opportunity to address grievances through constructive engagement and inclusive governance.

“For years, I have consistently argued that dialogue, constructive engagement, and inclusive governance offer the path to lasting peace. Coercion becomes necessary only when reason has been exhausted. In this case, I submit that the reason was not only not exhausted, but was probably not explored at all, or not fully explored,” he stated.

Obi further noted that many of the issues Kanu raised were neither unheard of nor unsolvable, and he urged the government to prioritize solutions that strengthen national unity. “The government’s approach has only deepened mistrust and created an avoidable distraction at a time when citizens are overwhelmed by harsh economic realities and insecurity,” Obi said.

Highlighting the importance of leadership beyond strict legalism, Obi observed that “nations around the world resort to political solutions, negotiated settlements, and even amnesty when legal processes alone cannot serve the broader interest of peace and stability. Nigeria is not an exception.”

Obi likened the government’s handling of the Kanu case to a man trapped in a hole who continues to dig, warning that such actions worsen both the administration’s position and the nation’s collective condition.

He concluded with a call for optimism and statesmanship: “If we truly desire a new Nigeria – a united, peaceful, and progressive one – our leaders must choose healing over hostility, reconciliation over retaliation, and dialogue over division. The Presidency, the Council of State, and credible statesmen who love this country and are interested in cohesion and inclusivity should rise to the occasion for a lasting solution.”