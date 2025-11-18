Gov Adeleke approves training of 8,000 youths in Adire design

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the training of 8,000 youths across the state’s 332 wards in Adire design, as part of his administration’s effort to empower young people through the creative industry. The initiative is being anchored on the Adire Osun Festival, which the governor has declared an annual event to promote Osun’s cultural and economic heritage.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Adire Osun Festival 2025 on Monday, Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, said the festival will not only encourage youth participation in cultural activities but also attract tourists and create jobs, boosting the state’s economy.

“Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has declared the Adire Osun Festival an annual event to promote the cultural and economic values of our great state. The festival will showcase the unique Adire textile, a symbol of Osun’s history and creativity,” Igbalaye said. “As Chief Creative Officer, the governor emphasizes the importance of documenting and supporting creativity in Osun State.”

The festival will feature a street show displaying colourful Adire fabrics, celebrating Osun’s rich culture and reclaiming Osogbo’s historical place as the source of Aro and Adire. “We are excited to transform Osun State into an entertainment hub of creativity and culture,” Igbalaye added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Council for Arts and Culture, Ebenezer Adeniji, urged youths to explore the Adire business to enhance economic independence and strengthen the creative industry.

He said, “Empowering youth is essential for the future of our culture. Young people must be engaged as makers, designers, marketers, entrepreneurs, and cultural managers. Governor Adeleke’s approval to train 25 youths in each of the 332 wards is a welcome step. The training will combine technical skills with business mentorship, digital competence, and access to finance, ensuring practical and sustainable empowerment.”