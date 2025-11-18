Connect with us

Business

Gov Adeleke approves training of 8,000 youths in Adire design
Advertisement

Business

Peter Obi tells Monaco forum Nigeria will be Africa’s biggest investment frontier by 2050

Business

Inflation falls to 16% as Nigeria records seventh straight month of decline - NBS

Business

Nigeria’s $3bn Eurobond burden under Tinubu raises fiscal pressures 

Business

Osun: Adeleke hosts Chinese investors, says Osun Free Trade Zone is open for business

Business

Marketers welcome Tinubu’s shift of 15% fuel import duty to 2026, say move averts fresh price shock

Business

Afreximbank pushes Africa-centred climate agenda, demands just energy transition at COP30

Business

Prof Akanwa urges evidence-based policy for sustainable development in Nigeria

Business

IHS chairman Sam Darwish credits Nigeria for strong Q3 2025 earnings, raises full-year outlook

Business

Edun Assures Investors of Balanced Tax Policy as NGX Lists MOFI Real Estate Fund

Business

Gov Adeleke approves training of 8,000 youths in Adire design

Published

2 hours ago

on

Gov Adeleke approves training of 8,000 youths in Adire design

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the training of 8,000 youths across the state’s 332 wards in Adire design, as part of his administration’s effort to empower young people through the creative industry. The initiative is being anchored on the Adire Osun Festival, which the governor has declared an annual event to promote Osun’s cultural and economic heritage.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Adire Osun Festival 2025 on Monday, Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, said the festival will not only encourage youth participation in cultural activities but also attract tourists and create jobs, boosting the state’s economy.

“Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has declared the Adire Osun Festival an annual event to promote the cultural and economic values of our great state. The festival will showcase the unique Adire textile, a symbol of Osun’s history and creativity,” Igbalaye said. “As Chief Creative Officer, the governor emphasizes the importance of documenting and supporting creativity in Osun State.”

The festival will feature a street show displaying colourful Adire fabrics, celebrating Osun’s rich culture and reclaiming Osogbo’s historical place as the source of Aro and Adire. “We are excited to transform Osun State into an entertainment hub of creativity and culture,” Igbalaye added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Council for Arts and Culture, Ebenezer Adeniji, urged youths to explore the Adire business to enhance economic independence and strengthen the creative industry.

He said, “Empowering youth is essential for the future of our culture. Young people must be engaged as makers, designers, marketers, entrepreneurs, and cultural managers. Governor Adeleke’s approval to train 25 youths in each of the 332 wards is a welcome step. The training will combine technical skills with business mentorship, digital competence, and access to finance, ensuring practical and sustainable empowerment.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (403) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1002) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) Donald Trump (105) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (312) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (181) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement