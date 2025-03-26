Connect with us

Foreign trade via Nigeria's maritime transport increased 91% to N130.8trn
Gov. Otti decries state of infrastructural decay in ABSU, vows to take action 

Digital payments in Nigeria, others to hit $1.5trn – Report

Gov Abiodun moves to attract more investors through farmer's market 

Zambian Vice President Nalumango in Nigeria for Access Bank’s Women’s Conference.

Seplat Energy Plc to redeem $650m senior notes due 2026

Market extends gains, closes by 0.04% higher

FG commences construction of Second Niger Bridge phase 2B access road

US imports two million barrels of jet fuel from Dangote Refinery

DisCos collected N509.84bn in Q4 2024, NERC says

Published

3 hours ago

Foreign trade through Nigeria’s maritime transport increased by 91 percent Year-on-Year, to N130.75 trillion in 2024 from N68.44 trillion in 2023.

This is according the Foreign Trade in Goods data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The  data showed that exports dominated the trade, accounting for 59.94 per cent of total   foreign trade through maritime.

According to the NBS data, total exports through maritime rose by 116.3 per cent YoY to N78.38 billion in 2024 from N36.24 billion in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, Q1’24, exports rose by 196.3 per cent YoY to N19.02 billion in Q1’24 from N6.42 billion in Q1’23.

The trend continued in Q2’24 when exports rose 177.4 per cent YoY to N19.25 from N6.94 million in Q2’23.

Exports also rose by 98 per cent YoY to N20.33 in Q3’24 and   N10.27 billion in Q3’23, and also by 57.1 per cent YoY to N19.8 billion   in 2024   from N12.6 billion in Q4’23

The NBS data also showed that total import through maritime rose by 62.67 per cent , YoY N52.38 billion in 2024 from   N32.20 billion in   2023.

Total import  rose 127 per cent, YoY   to N11.9 billion in Q1’24    from N5.25 billion in Q1’23.

It also rose by 121 per cent, YoY to N11.8 billion in Q2’24 from N5.34 billion in Q2’23.

This trend continued in Q3’23 when imports rose 71.3 per cent, YoY to N13.67 from N7.98 billion in Q3’23.

Import also increased 10 per cent YoY to   N14.96 billion   in Q4’24 from N13.6 billion in Q4’23.

The NBS in its Q4’24 Foreign Trade in Goods report said that   98.79 per cent of foreign trade was through maritime transport.

“Trade by mode of transport analysis by mode of transport reveals that most commodities exported out of Nigeria were by sea in the fourth quarter of 2024. The maritime transport accounted for N19.8 billion or 98.79 percent of total exports,” it noted.

