Folasade Ogunsola emerges UNILAG's first female VC

Prof. Folasade Ogunsola has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), becoming the first woman to occupy the position in 60 years.

Her appointment was announced on Friday by the UNILAG governing council.

Ogunsola, a professor of clinical microbiology, becomes the 13th vice-chancellor of UNILAG.

According to a statement by the institution, she is expected to take over from Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose tenure ends on November 11, 2022.

“The appointment of Professor Ogunsola is for five (5) years with effect from Saturday, November 12, 2022 to Thursday, November 11, 2027,” the statement reads.

“The 12th Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS, on behalf of Management, members of staff and students of the University heartily congratulates Professor Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola, FAS on her appointment and wishes her a successful tenure.”

According to her profile on the website of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control (NSIC), of which she is a founding member, Ogunsola was the leader of a team responsible for infection control during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in the country.

“She has been involved in Infection Control for 20 years and contributed significantly in raising awareness of infection Control in Nigeria. She was a founding member of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control (Formerly Nigerian Infection Control Association, NICA) in 1998 and has assisted in setting up infection control programs in institutions in the country,” her profile reads.

“She was the Chair of the Infection Control Committee of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital till 2012 and the team lead for Infection Prevention and Control during the 2014 Ebola disease outbreak in Nigeria.

“She has worked as a consultant in IPC with the World Health Organisation since 2009 and is interested in the community applications of Infection Control principles in under resourced communities.

“She recently with her team wrote a curriculum for a 6month diploma in Infection Control. She is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and control Network, board member of the Nigerian Society of Infection Control and Chair of the Infection Control African Network.”