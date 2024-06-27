Connect with us

Headlines

Five killed as soldiers repel IPOB attack in Ebonyi
Advertisement

Headlines

Abia reads riot act to Keke, Okada operators 

Headlines

Court turns down Abba Kyari fresh bail request

Headlines

Alleged N1.85bn fraud: Court remands two rural electrification officials

Headlines

Tinubu used one year to stop Buhari's failures, needs one more year to fix Nigeria - Bode George

Headlines

NDLEA arrests 110 suspects in Kaduna, recovers 520.385kgs illicit drugs in May

Headlines

Moniepoint resumes onboarding, set to begin personal banking referral programme

Headlines

Aba killings: Gov Otti pays morale boosting visit to army, pleads for innocent suspects

Headlines

Investors lose N103bn as trading continues on NGX amid strike

Headlines

CBN wields the big stick; revokes Heritage Bank's operating license

Headlines

Five killed as soldiers repel IPOB attack in Ebonyi

Published

18 mins ago

on

Five killed as soldiers repel IPOB attack in Ebonyi

 

Troops deployed for operations in Ebonyi State have repelled an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Isheke Police Station.

The separatist fighters were said to have invaded the station and torched the facility as well as several vehicles on the premises.

In a statement posted on Thursday on X, the service said its troops on arrival at the scene engaged the IPOB fighters in a gun duel.

News continues after this Advertisement

The Army added that the fighters were overpowered and five of them were killed while others fled the scene.

The statement read, “Troops of the Nigerian Army in a swift and decisive response have repelled an attack on Isheke Police Station which came under attack by suspected IPOB terrorists resulting in the torching of the facility and several vehicles.

“Troops, on arrival at the scene, launched a counter-attack on the terrorists overpowering and compelling them to flee in disarray.

“Accordingly, troops engaged the terrorists in a hot pursuit, leading to an intense gun battle, which resulted in the elimination of five suspected terrorists and seizure of several weapons.”

The Army also said troops recovered several dangerous weapons from the fighters.

“ The troops recovered one PKT Machine Gun with a link belt containing 94 rounds of ammunition, 2 AK-47 rifles with 3 magazines, containing 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Submachine Gun with a magazine, and a Sienna SUV with registration number Ebonyi CHR-364JC.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to operate in synergy with sister services and other security agencies to combat the terrorists’ activities by IPOB and its armed affiliate, the ESN. We urge all law-abiding citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or activity to the security agencies.”

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *