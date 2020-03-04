By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan participated as a keynote speaker in the Annual FinTech & InsureTech Summit held at Sofia Event Center, Bulgaria on 27 February 2020. The FirstBank Chief delivered a keynote speech on the topic “Banks and Clients, the New Story of Empowerment, Value Creation and Technologies”

The summit served as a platform for in-depth knowledge sharing, networking, partnerships and collaborations amongst participants with a view to showcase products across various industries thereby promoting foreign investment amongst countries. The summit had over 700 global leading finance practitioners, decision-makers from the financial sector notably; banks, payment providers, insurance and pension companies, IT experts, founders of FinTech companies, government and regulatory associations from all over the world.

Deliberations in the course of the conference centred on various topical issues that would deepen financial inclusion and innovation capabilities, improve speed to market with digital innovation product and services and sustainable financial system where finance delivers positive ecosystem.

In delivering the keynote address, Dr. Adeduntan highlighted that; “FirstBank is at the forefront of banking industry innovation, making sure that it leverages innovation to deliver shareholder value and improve customer experience with the latest FinTech innovations and new trends in the Financial Services space.

“In other to deepen innovation capabilities and improve speed to market with digital innovation product and services, FirstBank established its digital innovation lab to adopt agile development approach in its operations. The Bank has also developed a robust telco-agnostic mobile money wallet to potentially defend its business from the incursion of BigTechs and FinTechs into the core banking space. I believe that there is a significant opportunity for value adding strategic cooperation and collaboration between Nigerian and the Bulgarian Banking and FinTech communities”.