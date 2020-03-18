The Federal Government has announced entry restrictions on travellers from the United States of America, United Kingdom, China and 10 others with over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated this as part of measures to safeguard the nation.

Other nations affected by the restrictions include Japan, Spain, France, Germany, Netherland, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

It added that the ban would take effect on Friday, March 20 and it would last for four weeks and was subject to review.

The task force said travelers from these nations would be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days.

The government also announced the temporary suspension of all visas issued to nationals from these countries.