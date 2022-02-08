Nigeria’s Federal Government has said fuel with methanol quantities above the country’s specification, was discovered in the supply chain.

The government confirmed this through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the supplier had been identified and appropriate sanction would apply.

It also said oil marketers had been directed to ensure sufficient supply of petrol in all outlets in the country.

Queues had surfaced in filling stations in parts of the country, particularly Abuja and Lagos, on Monday stretching into Tuesday.