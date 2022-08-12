FG celebrates Sam Okwaraji, 33 years after

Sunday Dare the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has tasked Nigerian sportsmen and women to emulate the fallen patriot Sam Okwaraji who slumped to his death, exactly thirty-three years ago.

Okwaraji was in action for the senior men’s national soccer team, the Green Eagles, as they were called then, in a 1990 World Cup qualifying game against Angola inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos when he slumped and died.

“Okwaraji’s commitment to Nigeria and sacrifice anytime he was on the pitch in our green and white is a lesson on patriotism,” Dare said.

“We will always remember him for his zeal and service to Nigeria and sadly the way he died defending our national colours.

“This is a challenge to every one of us, administrators and active sportsmen and women to always put this nation first in all we do,” the Minister said

As a way of appreciating Samuel Okwaraji, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development placed his mother, Lady Janet Okwaraji on a monthly support stipend until she passed on in 2020.