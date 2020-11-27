Chairman of Heirs Holdings and the United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu has announced the floating of new insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA).

Elumelu who took to his social media handles on Friday to announce the development, said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has given license for their operation.

Elumelu wrote:

Today, I am proud to announce that the Nigerian Federal Government, through the insurance regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has officially issued the operating licences for our new Group insurance companies

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL)

Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA)

This represents a further important milestone in a long-term strategic journey in providing much needed, quality, and valuable financial services, to a broad demographic in Nigeria and Africa.

Insurance should not be a luxury, and just as we have democratised other sectors, we will democratise insurance – applying our tried and tested business philosophies and execution ability.

Fuelled by the determination to improve lives and leave a legacy in the African private sector, we have embarked on this journey to revolutionise the insurance space – deploying technology, customer understanding and operational excellence.

It has been an eight -year long journey, but with the optimism and the resilience that have brought us this far, it has been worth the wait.