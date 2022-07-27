Eight military personnel, including two officers and six soldiers attached to the Guards Brigade were killed in the Sunday ambush by terrorists in Bwari, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Their bodies, according to a Brigade’s internal Situation Report (Sitrep), have been found.

The Sitrep gave the names of the two officers simply as Captain Samuel and Lt. Jauro.

The report titled: “Ambush Against own Troops of Gds Brde,” was silent on the names of the others.

It reads: “(Capt Samuel and Lt Jauro) x 6 KIA. Their bodies were found this evening.”

The report also confirmed that three soldiers were injured in the daring attack.

The wounded, according to the report, were evacuated to the NAOWA hospital in Abuja for treatment.

The report added that the terrorists were “within Bwari and possibly to carry out their plans of attacking the (Nigerian) Law School in Bwari as earlier reported.”