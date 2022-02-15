Anti corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has presented its first witness against James Richard Nolan, a Briton and others with respect to their involvement in the controversial contract awarded to Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

The documents tendered by the prosecution was admitted in evidence before Justice D. U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday during proceedings.

Mr Nolan alongside Goidel Resources and ICIL Limited are being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 32-count amended charge of money laundering linked to the alleged $9.6 P&ID contract scam.

During the court proceeding, Wale Agunbiade, the first prosecution witness and a banker in one of the commercial banks, told the court that in August 2019 the bank received a request from EFCC to furnish them with account opening documents and statement of GOIDEL resources, ICIL Ltd and P&ID Ltd, as he was the one that handled the opening of accounts for companies.

According to him, the documents include Certificate of Incorporation, Memorandum of Article of Association, particulars of Directors and other means of identification.

Mr Agunbiade explained that signatories to the account “domiciled in GT Bank were James Nolan and Isaac Ebubeogu in respect of exhibit A, Goidel Resources. For ICIL, we have James Nolan, Lloyd Quinn and Adam Quinn. For the coordinate account of P&ID, we have Hitchcock Neil and James Nolan.”

Asked about the nature of the transaction by Goidel Resources from 18 May 2015 to 21 May 2015, the witness said, “the transactions on each of the mentioned days were a daily cash deposit of $10,000.”

“On the 2nd of May, 2019, an inward transfer of $47,975.00 was received into the account of Goidel Resources from Industrial Consultant International.

“On 1st September 2014, there were three inflows: $350,000 in favour of ICIL from Basale Enterprise, $50,000 from Baharudeen Farouk in favour of ICIL and an inflow of $10,000 from Farsman Investment Ltd.”

“On 4 September 2014, the transaction of ICIL Ltd included chequebook issuance of $10,000 and a debit of $40,000 for reference salary payment for Neil and Elizabeth,” the witness said.

The witness also said that on February 1, 2016, the sum of $125,000 was transferred from Nolan James to Goidel Resources Ltd.