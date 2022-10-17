Linus Abaa Okorie, Ebonyi South Labour Party Senatorial candidate, has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be operatives of Ebube Agu security outfit.

A video currently circulating on social media shows Okorie’s wife, crying out for help, while blaming the state governor, Dave Umahi, for masterminding the kidnap.

According to a statement from his foundation, Linus Okorie CaringHeart Foundation, he was kidnapped on Sunday morning while on his “way to his house in Abakaliki by gunmen suspected to be men of Ebubeagu Security outfit allegedly sent by Onicha Local Government Chairman.”

Okorie, a former House of Representatives member is contesting the same Senate seat with Governor Dave Umahi.

Dr. David Ogbonna, who signed the statement on behalf of the foundation said that: “The available information confirms that he’d been severely tortured to a near-death situation, made naked and pictures of him taken by his abductors.

“The information available as at this moment confirms that their end-point motive is to torture him to death and dump his body at Ebonyi river.

“His phones are currently with the team commander of his abductors.

“A professional tracking done on his lines reviewed Okoja Road, near Police Headquarters, as his current location. The second line showed Ebun-Nwana, Edda.

“We’re believing that his abductors may have kept his half-dead body at old Government house where the previous actions of the indicted militia group usually take place.

“It’s also alleged that from tomorrow, and days ahead, all Hon. Linus boys and supporters will be hunted down and made to face similar situation.

“We call on the security agencies to swing into action and unravel this situation, get Hon. Linus out and alive from his abductors and bring the perpetrators of this evil to face the wrath of the law.

“We, employ our supporters, CaringHeart members, and friends of Hon. Linus not to give into unlawful acts but allow the security men do their professional jobs.”

Dr Yunusa Tanko, Labour Party presidential campaign council spokesperson, in a tweet on Monday, said Okorie was “kidnapped on his way to his house in Abakaliki by gunmen allegedly known to be men of Ebubeagu Security outfit sent by Onicha Local Government Chairman and master minded by the APC lead Government in Ebonyi State.”