Ebonyi PDP guber candidate, Odii escapes assassination attempt

Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, on Sunday, escaped death, following an attack by gunmen at a venue of a meeting he was attending

Odii was said to be heading to the meeting in the home of Hon. Ene Odii when the gunmen opened fire before his arrival.

Sen. Mike Ama Nnachi, representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District was not that lucky as he was already at the meeting venue when the attack occurred, but he escaped unhurt.

Abia Onyike, Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Governorship Campaign Council in the state who confirmed the incident, explained that trouble started in the afternoon of Sunday, 5th February, 2023 in the private residence of a PDP stalwart, Chief Ene Odi who hosted a meeting in his large compound.

Onyike accused David Umahi, governor of the state, of being the mastermind of the attack.

He said the attack was a conspiracy targeted at Dr. Odii by “the APC Government of Gov David Umahi,” which “was foiled, even as other PDP faithfuls came under the stacato of machine guns from Umahi’s killer squad.”

According to Onyike, “Sen Ama Nnachi, a direct opponent of Gov. David Umahi in the Senatorial contest was adopted by the Ebonyi South Caucus of the party, just as Uburu Women Assembly also donated a Bible to him and cursed any other fellow contesting the election with him.

“Gov Umahi and his footsoldiers became jittery. Umahi would have non of such. Suddenly, EbubeAgu fighters were unleashed on the meeting ground. People were shot sporadically and vehicles were shattered as the invaders made frantic efforts to enter the compound and finish off the PDP faithfuls.

“The official security of the Senator repelled the bandits and after more than one hour of shooting, the EbubeAgu retreated following a security beef up.

“Just as the fight ensued, the advance party of Dr. Odii sent message across to their master, who was advised to instantly retreat.

“The Governorship candidate retreated and saved what could have become a bloodbath in Ebonyi State.

“We hereby once again condemn the cowardly acts of Gov Umahi and his state-sponsored warlords.

“Gov Umahi’s evil plans to annihilate opposition forces in Ebonyi state by stoping them from engaging in campaigns is a political anathema and a desecration of democratic ideals.

” Let Umahi understand that nobody has a monopoly of violence and his continued trampling upon the rights of Ebonyians is mischievous and wicked.”

SP Chris Anyanwu, spokesperson for the state police command could not immediately be reached for comment as calls to his phone line did not go through.