Easter: Lagos ‘Sunday market’ to open Friday

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that the food discounted sales programme ‘Ounje Eko’ Sunday Market should take place on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Thursday, said Sanwo-Olu’s directive was in the spirit of the Easter celebration.

The statement partly reads, “Vendors will be at the 57 centres across the five divisions of the state, except the state secretariat market, to buy various items at 25% less than the usual market prices.

“On sale will be food items, such as rice, beans, pepper, bread, eggs, garri, and others.

“The discount market is part of measures rolled out under the umbrella of EKO CARES to cushion the effect of the hard times on Lagosians.

“Mr. Governor has promised that his administration, through the Special Dispensation Advisory Committee on Social Interventions (SPEDAC), will work assiduously to ease the economic burden on Lagosians. Other EKO CARES initiatives, which will be formally opened soon, cut across health, education, and transportation sectors.”

The “Ounje Eko” Market pilot scheme, which began on Sunday, March 17, 2024, will continue after the Easter celebration.

