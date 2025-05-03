Don Jazzy gifts woman ₦6m after feeing ₦67 bank balance, Shallipopi joins giveaway trend

Social media buzzed with excitement on Thursday after Nigerian music mogul, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, and singer Crown Uzama (Shallipopi), surprised fans with spontaneous cash giveaways worth millions of naira.

The highlight of the day came when Don Jazzy transferred a whopping ₦6 million to a fan, Adeyemi Adejoke Abidemi, after she revealed a meagre ₦67.29 account balance.

The interaction started with a trending post on X (formerly Twitter), encouraging users to tag celebrities who might bless them with ₦1 million. Adeyemi tagged Don Jazzy with a hopeful message:

“Make I tag #DONJAZZY. I dey always dream about him. Happy new month sir.”

Don Jazzy replied with his trademark humility: “Akant namba,” prompting her to drop her GTBank details.

To her shock and excitement, she received a ₦1 million credit alert shortly after.

“Jesuuuuuusssssssss, this is huge,” she exclaimed, thanking the Mavin Records boss for his generosity.

But the surprises didn’t end there. After noticing her previous balance of just ₦67.29, Don Jazzy responded again:

“Amen ooo. That your akant balance is not healthy. I don add another 5 million. More blessings ma.”

Adeyemi confirmed receiving the total ₦6 million with a screenshot of her bank balance and an emotional thank-you message:

“I am deeply grateful for this extraordinary blessing. May the Almighty who used you to lift me reward you beyond measure. May your hands never lack, your heart always be at peace, and your generations forever enjoy divine favour.”

Addressing critics who questioned her original balance, she said,

“None of my accounts get ₦1. I can screenshot all for you. Only GTBank get ₦67.”

Meanwhile, Shallipopi joined the generous spree with his own giveaways tied to promoting his album.

“Summer is coming, ready your shorts and bikinis. Don’t forget to take a lil speaker with you in case you wanna jam da Album,” he posted on X.

A fan, Samuel Uchechukwu Ifesinachi, lamented:

“Summer is coming, still broke as hell. Money to buy speaker no dey.”

Shallipopi replied:

“Imma send u a million if you promise to get yourself a very big JBL.”

The fan obliged, sent his details, and Shallipopi shared the ₦1 million transfer receipt online.

Another fan, Anirah Gabriel, reminded the artist of a playful exchange from March, where Shallipopi had asked,

“How much you fit chop?”

Gabriel replied with a bold ask:

“Make I see 1 meter from u presido jare.”

Shallipopi quipped back:

“Now u are talking,” before requesting his bank details for another ₦1 million drop.

The giveaway trend left fans hopeful and X.com buzzing, with many praising both artists for their surprise generosity.