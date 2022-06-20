Desire Oparanozie out of Super Falcons squad Nations Cup

Wuhan Jianghan University forward, Desire Oparanozie, will not participate in this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next month.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed Oparanozie’s exclusion via its Twitter handle, but gave no reason for the decision.

The 28-year-old will be replaced by Sweden-based Anam Imo.

Similarly, Chiwendu Ihezuo will not be in Morocco and has been replaced by experienced midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene.

Oparanozie has been part of the Falcons squads of the African Women’s Championship of 2010 and 2014, 2016 and 2018, winning all four tournaments.

The Falcons are in Group C at this year’s WAFCON alongside South Africa, Botswana and Burundi.

They will open their campaign against South Africa on July 4 in Rabat.

The 2022 WAFCON also doubles as qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.