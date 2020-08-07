Adebayo Obajemu

Sugar Refinery Manufacturer and Supplier, Dangote Sugar, released its half year 2020 scorecard to the market on 29th July, 2020, showing that its total turnover was up by 28.46% to N103 billion for the first six months of 2020 from N80 billion recorded same period last year.

The company also ended the period with a Profit after tax of about N11.581 billion in contrast to the PAT of N10.976 billion recorded same period last year. This translates to about 6% year on year bottom-line improvement.

The company’s shareholders’ earnings per share appreciated by 5.51% to stand at 97 kobo from 91 kobo reported last same period.

Its PE Ratio is at 12.38x at a reference price of N11.95 with an earnings yield of 8.08%