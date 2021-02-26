Adebayo Obajemu

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held as scheduled on Wednesday February 24, 2021.

The Directors considered and approved the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020. It also recommended the declaration of dividends subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting to be held in due course.

Consequently, the Closed Period remains in force until 24 hours after the filing of the Financial Statements